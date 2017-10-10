Home Indiana Brian Paquette Asking For Sentence To Be Reduced October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The man who admitted to driving a car into two other vehicles, killing three people in Pike County wants his sentenced reduce. The Indiana Supreme Court will hear the appeal Thursday, October 12th.

Brian Paquette pleaded guilty in 2016 to multiple crimes, including three counts of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle causing death. He was sentenced to 16 years on each count to be served consecutively.

But the Court of Appeals reversed two of the convictions, saying Paquette engaged in only one act of resisting law enforcement.

