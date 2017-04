Brewbeque is returning to Evansville April 29th.

This craft beer festival benefits Guardianship Services of Southwestern Indiana, Inc.

Brewbeque 2017 will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at Haynie’s Corner Arts District.

Tickets are on sale for $30, and VIP tickets are $60.

VIP tickets will get you into the VIP lounge for a souvenir glass and includes unlimited tastings.

Ticket information can be found at Brewbeque.

Comments

comments