Brew Burger in Jasper Named Best in State November 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Jasper restaurant was one of many winners in the 2018 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign.

The “Brew Burger” at Brew received the honor of Best Burger in the state.

The esteemed burger is eight ounces and topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, coffee barbecue sauce, and a crispy onion ring, all on a brioche bun.

Brew is known in Jasper for using local products, and emphasizing a family friendly atmosphere.

