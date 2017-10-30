Bret Szabo Resigns as North’s Football Coach

Bret Szabo confirmed with 44News Monday evening that he is stepping down as North’s head football coach.

Over five seasons at the helm, Szabo posted a (12-39) record. He led the Huskies to a (2-8) record this season.

Below is Szabo’s statement to 44News:

“I have resigned as the head coach at North High School. I would like to thank the players, their families and the great people at north for the opportunity. I have had the blessing of coaching other peoples children for 26 straight years. But now I really look forward to spending more time with my own children (Dominic 16 a junior who plays varsity soccer at North and Zoe 13 a 7th grader who plays soccer and basketball) and my wonderful wife Cindy. It has been a great ride and the game of football has been good to me. I only hope in some small way I have given back to the game and all of those who played and coached for me.”

