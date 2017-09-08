Brescia University Celebrates Grand Opening of “Moore Center”

It is an exciting time for past, current and future students of Brescia University. Dozens gathered in Owensboro to celebrate the grand opening of Brescia’s new Moore Center.

On Friday, the new multi-million dollar student union building was blessed with holy water. The new facility houses a expanded dinging hall a brand new gymnasium and community gathering space. Administrators say the project was largely made possible by an alum, “The alumni who never had this kind of an experience are the one’s who want the current one’s to do it and they want to give back to their university and so because of them and because of their generosity we’re able to do this,” said Brescia President Larry Hostetter.

Students were part of the planning and design process. Administrators say the aesthetics resemble that of its roots in Brescia Italy.

