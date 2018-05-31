Brescia Baseball Makes McHatton Head Coach

Photo Courtesy: Brescia Athletics

Christian McHatton is no longer the interim head coach of the Brescia University baseball team.

The Bearcats removed his interim tag and made him the full-time head coach Thursday, according to a release from the team.

McHatton previously spent two seasons with Brescia as the team’s hitting and infield coach.

McHatton also had a successful playing career with the Bearcats as a pitcher and corner infielder.

He set career records for runs batted in with 163, wins with 20, most putouts at 884 and most games played at 216.

As a junior, he set the school record for lowest earned run average in a season with a 2.24 ERA in the midst of 35 wins and a first place finish in the regular season.

McHatton said he is happy to lead the Bearcats and get this experience at a young age.

“I am very excited for this opportunity,” McHatton said in the release. “It is truly a blessing to have the chance to lead a collegiate program at such a young age.”

“With that being said, last year was a lot of fun, but very eye-opening as I learned so much. We have a ton of new guys coming in next year and I feel they are all the right guys for our program.”

