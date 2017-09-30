Home Kentucky Henderson Breedlove Foundation Holds Annual Music Festival in Henderson September 30th, 2017 Bri Williams Henderson, Kentucky

It’s been more than 2 years since DJ Shane Breedlove was killed. While his family is still searching for answers, they’re also keeping Breedlove’s memory alive.

The 3RD annual Shane Breedlove Foundation Music Festival was held at the Henderson County Fairgrounds. The event was free but the money from auction items and other events will go toward scholarships.

The Shane Breedlove Foundation was established shortly after his death. His family and friends wanted a way to help provide music scholarships for students at Henderson County High School each year in Breedlove’s memory.

Mother of Breedlove, Carole Cleveland says, “I’ve had so many sad says and so much grief, but this brings joy to my heart to see this many people come out and participate and still want to recognize Shane and recognize the foundation and be a part of it.”

Breedlove was shot and killed in Evansville in July 2015 on his way to work. Police have made several arrests in the case but those charges were eventually dropped.

Breedlove’s murder remains unsolved.

