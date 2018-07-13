Home Indiana Evansville Breast Screenings and Fresh Foods at Downtown Evansville Farmers Market July 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Deaconess Health System Breast Mobile with be at the Downtown Evansville Farmers Market offering exams from 8:00AM to 1:00PM.

The Mobile Deaconess Breast Center makes breast screenings easy and convenient by coming to where you are. It gives all women access to an annual screening, regardless of ability to pay or travel to a breast or imaging center.

Vanderburgh County Farm Bureau will be there as well giving advice on how to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables with your smart phone. Customers will also be able to register to win free tickets to the Vanderburgh County Fair.

Live music can by JR Boyette will entertain attendees as they peruse food trucks, handmade artisan crafts, and fresh crop stands.

The Market is opened each Friday through September from 8:00Am to 1:00PM, and is located at 3rd, 4th, and Bond Streets next to the Lloyd Expressway.

