The White County Sheriff’s office says Zachary Shock is back behind bars.

Through a joint effort of the Illinois State Police, Ridgeway Police Department, Shawneetown Police Department, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office, Shock was captured on Forest Road at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6th.

Police are still searching for Johnny Tipton.

