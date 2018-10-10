BREAKING: 1 Officer Injured in Owensboro Shooting

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Owensboro police officer was injured in an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. The injured officer was taken to Owensboro Health, where officials said he was undergoing surgery.

OPD Ofc. Andrew Boggess said officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when the incident happened.

Owensboro police are responding to an officer involved shooting in the 500 block Hathaway.

Ofc. Andrew Boggess confirmed one person was injured in the shooting. Police would not specify if the person shot was an officer or a civilian.

