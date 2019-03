The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found on Tillman Bethel Road in Henderson. Police say a body was discovered near in the wood line nearly half a mile from the intersection of Green River Road #2.

Deputies say the body appear to be a Caucasian female. The case is being treated as suspicious.

Authorities say no other information can be determined at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 AM Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

