BREAKING: Maners Duo Headed To Princeton HS

Jared and Brittany Maners will take their coaching careers from Evansville Central to Princeton High School, according to sources close to the situation.

The move will be announced officially Wednesday during an upcoming school board meeting.

Jared, Brittany’s husband, will lead the Tigers after serving as an assistant football coach at Central.

Brittany will team up with the Tigers after serving as the head girls basketball coach at Central.

