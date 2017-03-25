BREAKING: IU Hires Archie Miller As Men’s Basketball Coach

Indiana University athletic director Fred Glass announced today that Dayton’s Archie Miller will be the new head coach for Hoosier basketball.

Miller spent the last six seasons with the Dayton Flyers, compiling a 139-63 record and four straight NCAA tournament appearances.

In a statement on the team’s website, Glass had nothing but good things to say about the new leader of Indiana basketball.

“While there was great interest in this position, Archie Miller was on my short list from the very beginning,” said Glass. “The more I learned about him, the more convinced I became that he is the coach we need to meet our high expectations for many years to come.”

The University of Dayton also confirmed the hire and athletic director Neil Sullivan sent his best wishes to the departing Flyers head coach.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to Archie for an incredible run,” said Sullivan. “He is a first-class person and coach and has made incredible contributions to our men’s basketball program, the university and the community. He has made a lasting impact on the student-athletes he has served.”

The hire comes after IU dismissed former head coach Tom Crean earlier this month after nine seasons and a 166-135 record.

The university also announced that a press conference to formally introduce Miller will be held on Monday, March 27.

