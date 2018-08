Home Indiana BREAKING: Coroner Called To Warrick County Crash August 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

UPDATE:

Officers on scene say they are waiting to release details until the victim’s family has been notified.

Previous story:

Dispatch confirms there is an accident with injuries on IN 61 near New Harmony and County Road 300 North.

The Warrick County coroner has been requested to the scene.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Comments

comments