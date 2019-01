A two-vehicle crash has shut down westbound Lloyd over Mary Street. The call came in just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, at least vehicle has flipped.

Emergency crews are on the scene. There are no reports of injuries or casualties.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid this area. Traffic will be diverted to the Main St. exit.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

