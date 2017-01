Home Illinois Breakfast for Police Officers On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day January 9th, 2017 Amanda Decker Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner hosted a breakfast at the executive mansion in Springfield Monday as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

It’s all part of project Blue Light.

He held this breakfast as a sign of support for police and sheriff’s deputies across Illinois.

Rauner called being a police officer the most challenging job in America and the most noble profession.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments