Breaker Causes Power Outage For OMU Customers March 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

About 1,000 Owensboro Municipal Utility customers are without power in the Owensboro area.

The first outage was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Outages occurred around the Carter Road area.

Officials tell us a breaker went out but crews are working on the problem right now.

