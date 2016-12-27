Home Indiana Brawl Leads to an Arrest Monday Night at Evansville Mall December 27th, 2016 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is in custody after a fight inside Eastland Mall Monday Night. Officers were called to the scene just after 8:00pm in response to a report of a large fight near the entrance. According to the police report 19-year old Darryl Lee Banks was arrested after officers say he tried to get others to join in the brawl. After a brief, police say Banks was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

