Brawl Leads to an Arrest Monday Night at Evansville Mall

December 27th, 2016 Indiana

An Evansville man is in custody after a fight inside Eastland Mall Monday Night.  Officers were called to the scene just after 8:00pm in response to a report of a large fight near the entrance.  According to the police report 19-year old Darryl Lee Banks was arrested after officers say he tried to get others to join in the brawl.  After a brief, police say Banks was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

 

