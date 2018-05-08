Braun Wins Republican Senate Primary

Jasper businessman Michael Braun will face Democrat Joe Donnelly in the November election.

Braun grabbed about 40% of the vote in the three way Republican primary. The former State Representative defeated Congressman Todd Rokita and Congressman Luke Messer in what some have said was the most expensive Senate primary race in the country. The campaign had its share of mudslinging and name calling, but Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer is asking everybody involved to kiss and make up. Hupfer says it is now time for the party to come together. He also said Braun will remind Hoosier Donnelly is not the moderate he claims to be.

Meanwhile Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman David Bergstein said Braun emerged from the campaign badly damaged. He also said Braun will not be able to hide behind what he called the childish antics of the primary.

Donnelly congratulated Braun on his victory, said he looks forward to the campaign, and added that he does not work for a party or a President, but he works for the people of Indiana.

The general election is November 6.



