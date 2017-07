Not many horses can win a graded race as a nine-year-old.

Brass Hat won several stakes over his career from 2004-2010 and paid a visit to Ellis Park for Aftercare Alliance Day.

The event is in place to raise awareness for the program that helps take care of retired horses like Brass Hat.

He was joined by another horse, King of Speed, who is 18 years old.

The two are good friends and paraded around the paddock for plenty of eager racing fans Sunday afternoon.

