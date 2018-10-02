Home Indiana Evansville Brain Sandwiches Are A Big Hit At Fall Festival October 2nd, 2018 MacLeod Hageman Evansville, Indiana

The 2018 Fall Festival is well underway on the West Side of Evansville, and a few Fall Festival favorites are back this year.

There’s a familiar sound of Fall Fest as fryers sizzle, people take in the sights and sounds, and Simpson United Methodist Church volunteers prepare their famous brain sandwiches for thousands of eager customers.

Congregation member, Anthony Lebarron, says people from all over come to Fall Fest to sink their teeth into the delicacy.

“We got a lot of the college kids coming on a dare, and they dare each other to eat things. We sell a lot that way, and surprisingly a lot of people will say, ‘it’s not that bad,’ ” Lebarron said.

Lebarron said when it comes to preparing the brain sandwiches, they actually start months in advance at the church, but the fun really kicks off the week of Fall Festival in their booth to ensure their nearly 3,000 sandwiches are really nice and fresh the week of Fall Festival.

“The taste is OK. The brains are naturally mushy. If you’ve never really had a brain, I usually tell people to start out with the Zombie Slider or the mini brain,” Lebarron said.

Money from the interesting sandwiches go directly to the church and area missions to help people in need.

“The best year we’ve had, we gave away $16,000, and all of that went to the different missions,” Lebarron said.

So, while helping people in need, Lebarron said there are all sorts of options people can sink their teeth into when celebrating the big week.

“Just come to Fall Festival and have a brain sandwich or a slider,” Lebarron said.

