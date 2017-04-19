Brady Hall Reschedules Campaign Kick-Off

An Evansville man set to run for State Senate is rescheduling his campaign kick-off event. due to a huge amount of support. Brady Hall, who is running for State Senate District 49, will hold his Hooisers for Hall campaign kick-off at Lamasco Bar & Grill due to a huge amount of support. This event kicks off on Thursday, April 27th at 6 p.m.

There will no longer be an event on Saturday, April 22nd.

Brady Hall is inviting members of the media and supporters to this event.

Comments

comments