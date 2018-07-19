Home Indiana Evansville Brad Brownell Signs New Six Year Contract with Clemson Tigers July 19th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Brad Brownell, an Evansville native, has extended his stay at Clemson University in South Carolina as head men’s basketball Coach.

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced that Brownell has agreed to a six year, $15 million dollar contract through 2024.

“We have a tremendous amount of momentum and excitement in our basketball program and that is a testament to Brad’s leadership,” said Radakovich. “This new agreement demonstrates to Brad our continued strong commitment and support to him, his assistant coaches and to our basketball program.”

In his past 16 seasons as coach, Brownell has accomplished a 316-198 record. He earned his 300th win last season over No. 22 Florida in the 2017 MetroPCS Orange Bowl Classic.

During his eight years in Clemson, Brownell has made history in terms of winning percentage against ACC competition. His 71 wins over ACC foes are the most ever in the programs history.

“I want to thank Dan Radakovich, President Jim Clements and the Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our Clemson basketball program,” said Brownell. “I’m extremely thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to coach at this great University. I’m also grateful for the outstanding young men I’ve coached and for the dedicated assistant coaches and staff who’ve worked alongside me the past eight years. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to building upon the success of last season.”

Brownell also played a pivotal role in the fundraising for the Littlejohn Coliseum renovation project. The project helped spearhead the $63 million renovation to the basketball programs home arena.

