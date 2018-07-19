Brad Brownell, Clemson Agree to Six-Year, $15 Million Contract

Evansville native Brad Brownell has extended his stay at Clemson University in South Carolina as head men’s basketball coach.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich announced Brownell has agreed to a six-year, $15 million dollar contract through 2024.

“We have a tremendous amount of momentum and excitement in our basketball program and that is a testament to Brad’s leadership,” Radakovich said. “This new agreement demonstrates to Brad our continued strong commitment and support to him, his assistant coaches and to our basketball program.”

Brownell has coached the Tigers since 2010. This upcoming season will be his eighth leading the Tigers.

“I’m extremely thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to coach at this great University. I’m also grateful for the outstanding young men I’ve coached and for the dedicated assistant coaches and staff who’ve worked alongside me the past eight years,” Brownell said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to building upon the success of last season.”

Brownell played high school basketball at Harrison. He played alongside Calbert Cheaney, who went on to be a standout at Indiana University. Most recently, Cheaney was an assistant coach at Saint Louis University.

After graduating from DePauw in 1991, Brownell spent one season as an assistant at UE under Jim Crews. He then went on to serve as an assistant at the University of Indianapolis.

