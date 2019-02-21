Bracing for Flooding as More Rain Is Expected

Several counties across Kentucky are seeing significant flooding in their areas.

Earlier today, Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry declared a State of Emergency.

“If you can see there’s a bank out in that field there and you can see that water spilling up overnight and it’s going to spill out here and fill it up pretty good,” says Jonathan McChesney, local resident. “I’m getting kind of nervous.”

For McChesney, his home in Clay, Kentucky fortunately hasn’t been touched by water, but the roads around him are a different story.

“The school bus usually goes down the road there and drops my little girl off in front of the house. Well they evidently can’t do that now because this road is starting to get covered,” says McChesney.

Emergency Management says in Clay, roads have been mostly impacted by high water. Among those roads are KY 132 and KY 109.

“So I’m flooded on both sides right now,” says McChesney.

Across the county, 13 county roads and three state roads are closed. The flooding is a concern to many including McChesney who says dealing with the flooding and expecting more rain has been anything but easy.

“It’s going to be tough, but there’s a little gravel road down past my house that was built for high water,” says McChesney. “Several people will be using that and it’s going on be pretty crowded. It’s a narrow road, but we’re going to try the best we can.”

There is a possibility that more roads will be closed. Drivers are reminded to take it slow and avoid driving where there is high water.

