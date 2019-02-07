Bracelet of Fallen Marine Given to President Trump

Senator Todd Young gave President Trump a bracelet that he’s been wearing every single day up until last night.

The bracelet was being worn to honor Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske, who died serving his country in Afghanistan in 2010.

A fellow marine himself, Young has been helping Alec’s mother, Sandy, cope with the lose of her son since his death. Sandy says Young will often text or call just to check in to see if she’s ok.

Sandy says Young noticed the bracelet she was wearing and recognized the significance of it having formally served in the military. Young says Sandy asked him to wear the bracelet, an offer that he accepted to remind himself of the sacrifices people like Alec make on a daily basis.

A few months ago, Senator Young made a promise to Sandy that we would thank the president for welcoming the remains of the fallen at Dover Airport. It was during Young’s interaction with the President that he gave away the bracelet that he had been wearing since he received it.

“Wearing the bracelet of Lance Cpl. Alec Terwiske reminds me on a daily basis that there are people like Alec, heroes that have laid it all on the line for us, and the President of the United States as Commander in Chief clearly has internalized this message, and I think he’s going to really value and treasure having that bracelet,” says Senator Young.

He says he looks forward to following up with the president soon to talk to him about Sandy Alec’s story.

