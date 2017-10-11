Home Illinois Boys Scouts Of America Expands Programs To Include Girls October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The Boys Scouts is no longer just for girls. The Boys Scouts of America Board of Directors announced that it will welcome girls into its Cub Scout program and earn the highest rank – Eagle Scout.

This historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls and evaluating input from several different people about welcoming girls into the Boys Scouts.

The Boys Scouts say the move reflects the changing nature of American life, adding to the appeal of a scouting program that can serve the whole family.

Beginning in 2018, families will be able to sign their sons and daughters up for Cub Scouts.

Existing packs can choose to establish a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens, or remain an all-boy pack. Cub Scouts dens will remain single-gender – all boys or all girls that will use the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program.

The organization will also deliver a program for older girls, which will be announced in 2018 and expected to be available in 2019, that will allow them to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

