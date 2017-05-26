44News | Evansville, IN

Boys Golf: North Wins SIAC, Mater Dei’s Wagner Earns Medalist Honors

May 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

North Boys Golf wins the 2017 SIAC by eight shots over Castle with a team score of 289 at Helfrich Golf Course. Mater Dei’s Spencer Wagner fired a 65 to earn medalist honors.

It took a 70 or better to make All-SIAC. Castle’s Adam Bratton and North’s Chase Claymier each shot 69, and Castle’s Walker Beck and North’s Stewie Hobgood each recorded 70.

Team Scores:

North: 289
Castle: 297
Mater Dei: 309
Memorial: 312
Reitz: 323
Central: 337
Harrison: 434
Bosse: NTS

Top Ten Individual Finishes:

65
Mater Dei’s Spener Wagner

69
Castle’s Adam Bratton
North’s Chase Claymier

70
Castle’s Walker Beck
North’s Stewie Hobgood

71
Reitz’s Garrett Hoss

72
North’s Eric Brinker

73
Memorial’s Justin Drake

78
Mater Dei’s Isaac Rohleder
Memorial’s Luke Brougham
Castle’s Austin Bratton
North’s Owen Price

 

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

