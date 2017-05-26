Boys Golf: North Wins SIAC, Mater Dei’s Wagner Earns Medalist Honors
North Boys Golf wins the 2017 SIAC by eight shots over Castle with a team score of 289 at Helfrich Golf Course. Mater Dei’s Spencer Wagner fired a 65 to earn medalist honors.
It took a 70 or better to make All-SIAC. Castle’s Adam Bratton and North’s Chase Claymier each shot 69, and Castle’s Walker Beck and North’s Stewie Hobgood each recorded 70.
Team Scores:
North: 289
Castle: 297
Mater Dei: 309
Memorial: 312
Reitz: 323
Central: 337
Harrison: 434
Bosse: NTS
Top Ten Individual Finishes:
65
Mater Dei’s Spener Wagner
69
Castle’s Adam Bratton
North’s Chase Claymier
70
Castle’s Walker Beck
North’s Stewie Hobgood
71
Reitz’s Garrett Hoss
72
North’s Eric Brinker
73
Memorial’s Justin Drake
78
Mater Dei’s Isaac Rohleder
Memorial’s Luke Brougham
Castle’s Austin Bratton
North’s Owen Price