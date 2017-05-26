Boys Golf: North Wins SIAC, Mater Dei’s Wagner Earns Medalist Honors

North Boys Golf wins the 2017 SIAC by eight shots over Castle with a team score of 289 at Helfrich Golf Course. Mater Dei’s Spencer Wagner fired a 65 to earn medalist honors.

It took a 70 or better to make All-SIAC. Castle’s Adam Bratton and North’s Chase Claymier each shot 69, and Castle’s Walker Beck and North’s Stewie Hobgood each recorded 70.

Team Scores:

North: 289

Castle: 297

Mater Dei: 309

Memorial: 312

Reitz: 323

Central: 337

Harrison: 434

Bosse: NTS

Top Ten Individual Finishes:

65

Mater Dei’s Spener Wagner

69

Castle’s Adam Bratton

North’s Chase Claymier

70

Castle’s Walker Beck

North’s Stewie Hobgood

71

Reitz’s Garrett Hoss

72

North’s Eric Brinker

73

Memorial’s Justin Drake

78

Mater Dei’s Isaac Rohleder

Memorial’s Luke Brougham

Castle’s Austin Bratton

North’s Owen Price

