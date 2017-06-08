Home Indiana Boys Golf: North and Castle Advance to State, Vincennes Lincoln’s Jack Cunningham Medals June 8th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Seniors on the North Boys Golf team will make their fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament after the Huskies won the Washington regional with a team score of 292.

Vincennes Lincoln’s Jack Cunningham and North’s Eric Brinker each shot 70 to lead the field. Cunningham, a Ball State Golf commit, beat Brinker, a IPFW Golf commit, in a playoff to earn medalist honors.

Castle advances to state as a team after shooting a 310. Park Tudor of Indianapolis placed second with a team score of 303.

Even though the Alices’ team score of 337 does not qualify for state, Cunningham will advance with North and Castle as an individual.

Mater Dei made its first appearance to regionals for the first time in nearly 30 years. While the Wildcats did not advance as a team, Spencer Wagner will represent the program at state after shooting a 71, which placed third overall.

Gibson Southern finished with a team score of 349 to end its season.

