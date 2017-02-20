Boys & Girls Club Offering Discount Medication

The Boys & Girls Club announced a plan to offer access to prescription medications at 50 to 87 percent rate reductions for families in the Tri-State. The savings are made possible by RxCut whose program is available to at no cost. With rising healthcare costs across the country the Boys & Girls Club decided to help it’s members by offering this card which can help cut medicine costs.

“Any time that we are able to help drive health care costs down, we are doing what we have set out to do. We’re very happy to offer this solution to anyone who needs it,” said Ron Ryan, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director.

The RxCut card is accepted at over 64,000 pharmacies including, major drug chains, supermarkets, box stores and independents. There is no personal information attached to the card, so each card can be shared. Stop by the Boys & Girls club for an opportunity to pick up an RxCut card.

Comments

comments