Boys and Girls Club of Evansville Honors Youth of the Year August 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The focus Thursday was on the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville. The organization put on a special lunch to recognize the top achievers in the program.

The Boys and Girls Club gives an award every month to a top kid, but Thursday, they recognized the top achievers of the year. Leaders of the organization say getting some publicity for kids who excel makes all the difference.

There were some top attendees at the lunch Thursday. State Representatives Wendy McNamara, Holli Sullivan, and Ron Bacon were all there, along with State Senators Vaneta Becker and Jim Tomes.

Executive Director Ron Ryan says, “Recognizing positive character development and leadership efforts of kids in our community who belong to the Boys & Girls Club is our greatest honor. As we celebrate our 10th Youth of the Year Luncheon we welcome our Club Alumni and the many supporters who make what we do possible,”

The ‘Youth of the Year’ Award is the highest award given out by the Boys and Girls Club.

