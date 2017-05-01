Home Indiana Evansville Boys and Girls Club of Evansville Beneficiary for “Bags 4 My Cause” Program May 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will be the beneficiary for the “Bags 4 My Cause” program. All month long, the Boys and Girls Club will receive one dollar for every bag that is purchased at the West side Schnucks with the message “Giving is in the Bag.”

The program is designed to reinforce the importance of giving back in the community. The Boys and Girls club plans to use the money for after-school programs and health snacks.

Learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville by taking a tour or visiting their website at www.bgclubevv.org.

