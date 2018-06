Today, 100 members of the Boys and Girls club of Evansville and 75 team members from One-Main Financial are teaming up for a neighborhood clean up.

They will be focusing on picking up the area around the Boys and Girl Club on Bellmeade Avenue by walking in small groups to pick up the trash.

44News sat down with the Boys and Girls Club Resource Director Shanna Scheessele to talk more about the clean up efforts.





