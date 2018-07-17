Home Indiana Evansville Boys and Girls Club Receives Back to School Donation July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley is prepping children ages six to 17 for their return to school.

A grant of $8,750 will give kids of the Boy & Girls Club backpacks and the necessary school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“Our focus towards academic success begins by enabling students to be successful. Supplies For Success prepares children for the coming school year and eliminates the stress and various costs our families face when preparing for back to school time. The RMHCOV is improving the well-being of our members and together we are elevating the mindset of our families we serve,” said Ron Ryan, Executive Director.

The goal is to provide 250 children with the essentials for a successful academic year.

