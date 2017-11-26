Boy Scout Troop 399 Continues Holiday Tradition

The holiday season certainly brings families and the community the opportunity spend quality time and money. Boy Scout Troop 399 gives it their all to get people into the holiday spirit by preparing Christmas trees for customers.

Since 1955, it has been a holiday tradition for the boy scouts. Assistant Scout Master Jim Riordan says its more than just selling Christmas trees.

He says, “This is where the boys will first get their opportunity to sell communicate learn about how to promote a product you know how to communicate with people. How to support a small business and how to start their own business.”

Until Christmas Eve, you can expect it to be an all hands on deck schedule for the boy scouts at Sacred Heart Parish.

One of the local boy scouts says, “We go around the lots every five minutes see if people need help buying or looking at a tree.”

All of the proceeds from the sales will benefit future activities and events for Troop 399.

