Boxing Class Inspires Students to Achieve Goals

One Tri-State boxing team is helping their students achieve their dreams all while teaching them valuable life lessons.

The Evansville YMCA Boxing Team trains four nights a week and even more so now that they’ll be competing in the USA Boxing Western Qualifier next week.

“I’m willing to put in a hundred percent everyday,” says Raymon Henry, boxer attending Western Qualifier.

“A lot of kids they do have different backgrounds. Some of them come from broken homes. A lot of them come from stable family lives, but whenever everyone gets together in the boxing ring everyone’s equal and we all have the same opportunities to pursue our goals,” says Phyllip Davis, YMCA boxing coach.

In the ring it’s all focus.

“I wasn’t always the best kid growing up, got in trouble,” says Henry. “I was hanging out with the wrong crowd, but as I started boxing it was like you can’t do both. You can’t hang out or partying in the streets and stuff and also do boxing. Integrity is everything in boxing.”

The Evansville YMCA Boxing Team is determined to teach as much outside the ring as they do inside.

“It’s just based on the humility and that’s carried outside the ring so we just try to carry ourselves and present ourselves the best as possible,” says Henry.

“Just don’t ever quit,” says Brendon Dooley, boxer attending Western Qualifier. “Keep pushing yourself to the limit.”

Giving students an opportunity to grow.

“You have to be dedicated to your goals everyday striving to get there,” says Henry. “What you do now is going to dictate how you are twenty years from now like what you do with your life. Its been a blessing because it has expanded my mind. It has made me stronger not only physically but mentally. It has challenged me to greater lengths.”

And as for the students and their coaches both are inspiring each other.

“If I can convey the need or desire for people to be humble that way they can always put others before them and they assume a positive intent in other people I think that’s great and that’s what I try to do with people and hopefully that’s something I’m passing onto them as well,” says Davis.

Pushing their limits.

“Sometimes I just wanna be like ‘can we just be done with this’, but that’s when I think back to those moments just not to quit and keep going through it,” says Dooley.

All from boxing- which is much more than just a past time.

“What you put in is what you get out,” says Henry. “In the boxing ring basically that’s life. What you put in in your life, what you do to reach your goals, how much hard work you put in you’re gonna see it.”

Four of those students between the ages of 13 and 20 will be leaving for the Qualifier early Saturday. Anyone interested in training at the YMCA for boxing can click here.

