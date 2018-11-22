Home Indiana Evansville Bowlers Battle It Out At The 10th Annual Turkey Day Tournament November 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Bowlers in Evansville had a chance to win some cash, just in time for some Black Friday shopping.

Today was the 10th annual Turkey Day Tournament at Franklin Lanes. 32 bowlers battled it out for a grand prize of $250. Some people say they have been competing in this tournament every year just before their Thanksgiving Meal. The owner of Franklin Lanes says even though the competition is fierce, the tournament is something bowlers look forward to every year.

David King, owner of Franklin Lanes, explains, “Oh the bowlers love, the bowlers love it. This is what we call in bowling a ‘scratch tournament’, which means it’s no handicapped so it basically applies to average bowlers. They’re the ones who participate in this.”

Organizers of Turkey Day Tournament say youth bowlers also take part in this event.

Comments

comments