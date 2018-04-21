Bowl For Kids Sake Annual Event

The Annual Bowl For Kids Sake was held today at Franklin Lanes on Evansville’s West Side.

Bowl For Kids Sake is an organization that provides help for children facing adversity by using one to one relationship to help change their lives.

Officials from the organization say that over 6 thousand dollars have been raised just in the session that was held today.

All of the proceeds from the Bowl For Kids Sake organization will be donated to one on one mentoring for local children.

Groups from all over Evansville came out to bowl, eat and try and win prizes.

Organizers from the events expressed how great the experience is because people will have fun for a good cause.

Director of Bowl For Kids Sake Eric Smith says “It’s a blast, people come out for two hour sessions, have a good time, eat some good food, bowl for a little bit, and we have a good time and tell them about our cause and mission and what we’re doing in the community.”

Today’s event ran from 9 AM to 9 PM.

