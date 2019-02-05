Bourbon Love: An Evening of Bourbon Discovery for PAAWS

More and more people are discovering a love for bourbon, and Holly from Divas and Dogs for PAAWS stopped by to tell you where you can discover some new bourbons to enjoy!

Bourbon Love Presented by Divas and Dogs for PAAWS

Find some new bourbons to love, share and enjoy!

Guests will spend an evening of bourbon discovery, and will enjoy bourbon and food pairings specially prepared by Acropolis.

All proceeds will benefit PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for our event, please contact Holly Anderson at 812-449-9714 or Carla Kratz at 812-455-0243.



Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

