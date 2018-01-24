Bourbon, Blog, and Bowties

Bourbon has been trending in a big way, the last few years, and joining me to talk about it, is Tom Fischer of Bourbon Blog.

BourbonBlog.com covers stories that are unique to bourbon and to the South.

From their beginnings, they’ve been a leader in whiskey news and education as they’ve engaged with readers, distilleries, and all of the personalities of the whiskey community to bring everyone together in one place!

And Tom is known for two things: bourbon (duh) and his ever present bowtie.

So, no surprise that his next event is called, “Bourbon and Bowties to support Pulmonary Fibrosis Partners.

This event will feature a whiskey-infused dinner (menu below) prepared by Sauced Chef Scott Schymik accompanied by Bourbon and whiskey tastings led by bourbon aficionado Tom Fischer, founder of BourbonBlog.com

A silent auction will be held beginning at 6:00 pm.



Whiskeys include:

Eagle Rare 10 year

Jim Beam Double Oak

Templeton Rye Whiskey

Huber Carl T Bourbon Whiskey

Menu:

Course 1

Bourbon Marinated Beef Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Cap

Course 2

Wilted Greens with Bourbon Bacon Vinaigrette

Course 3

Pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Bourbon Mustard Sauce

Asparagus and Carrot Bouquet

Scalloped Potatoes Gratin

Course 4

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Bowties

WHAT: Bourbon & Bowties

WHEN: February 9th, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm

WHERE: The Ballroom at Sauced (formerly Kirby’s Private dining)

Find tickets here: Bourbon & Bowties

