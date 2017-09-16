The Bottom Line: Tri-State Outlook to November 2

Summery weather will tend to dominate the rest of September with temperatures above normal to perhaps the first of October. Rainfall will average a bit below normal.

Despite perhaps one cool snap of briefly below normal temperatures, early October looks to have largely above normal temperatures & slightly-below normal rainfall.

However, distinct change is looking possible with a shift to consistent below-normal temperatures in the October 15-26 period. Frost & freezing is possible, too. Rainfall looks a bit above normal overall for that period.

October may end warm & drier, however, with above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall. This may carry into early November.

So, when you average the entire next 45-50 days, temperatures average out a bit above normal with rainfall a bit below normal.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



