The Bottom Line: Tri-State Outlook to November 2
Summery weather will tend to dominate the rest of September with temperatures above normal to perhaps the first of October. Rainfall will average a bit below normal.
Despite perhaps one cool snap of briefly below normal temperatures, early October looks to have largely above normal temperatures & slightly-below normal rainfall.
However, distinct change is looking possible with a shift to consistent below-normal temperatures in the October 15-26 period. Frost & freezing is possible, too. Rainfall looks a bit above normal overall for that period.
October may end warm & drier, however, with above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall. This may carry into early November.
So, when you average the entire next 45-50 days, temperatures average out a bit above normal with rainfall a bit below normal.