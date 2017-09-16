44News | Evansville, IN

The Bottom Line: Tri-State Outlook to November 2

The Bottom Line: Tri-State Outlook to November 2

September 16th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter

Summery weather will tend to dominate the rest of September with temperatures above normal to perhaps the first of October.  Rainfall will average a bit below normal.

Despite perhaps one cool snap of briefly below normal temperatures, early October looks to have largely above normal temperatures & slightly-below normal rainfall.

However, distinct change is looking possible with a shift to consistent below-normal temperatures in the October 15-26 period.  Frost & freezing is possible, too.  Rainfall looks a bit above normal overall for that period.

October may end warm & drier, however, with above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall.  This may carry into early November.

So, when you average the entire next 45-50 days, temperatures average out a bit above normal with rainfall a bit below normal.

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.