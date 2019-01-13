Bosse’s Powell Opens Up About Epilepsy Battle

One of the best basketball players in the Tri-State lives with a neurological disorder that impacts his everyday life.

But, you’d never know Bosse High School junior Kiyron Powell has epilepsy. The center has at least seven DI offers and interest from several other programs. According to MaxPreps.com, Powell averages 9.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 7.5 blocks per game.

Powell tells 44News he’s had 12 seizures since he was 15-years-old. While he controls seizures with medicine, there is no guarantee that one couldn’t come on spontaneously.



Comments

comments