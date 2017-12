Bosse’s 85-59 home victory over Memorial is a little bit sweeter for senior Mekhi Lairy.

Lairy finished with 33 points to break Larry Weatherford’s previous school scoring record of 1,559 points. The Miami of Ohio Basketball commit surpassed the record by one point, and currently has 1,560 career points with Bosse. Weatherford graduated from Bosse in 1967.

Jaylin Chinn added 32 points to Bosse’s victory.



