Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy makes it official by signing his national letter of intent to play basketball at Miami (OH) University Monday.

The university is located in Oxford, Ohio.

The 5-foot-7 guard also received interest from Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Ball State and Loyola – to mention a few.

Lairy is also the first of his direct family to go to college. And as the oldest sibling, he’s setting a strong example on and off the floor.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



