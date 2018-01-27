Home Sports Bosse Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy Breaks Scoring Record in Loss to Alices January 27th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Bosse

The Bosse Bulldogs could not erase a 20-plus point deficit in the fourth quarter, and narrowly fell to Vincennes Lincoln 85-82.

The Alices shot 15-26 from beyond the arc in the upset of No. 10 Bosse.

Senior guard Mekhi Lairy became Evansville’s all-time scoring leader in the loss after breaking the previous city record of 1,899 set by Jeremy Willis.

Lairy, now with 1,909 career points, will lead the Bulldogs into the team’s next game Thursday at Castle.

