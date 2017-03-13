Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy Named Co-IBCA Subway Player of the Week

Bosse junior Mekhi Lairy averaged 37.5 points and 9.5 assists in a pair of games, leading the Bulldogs to the championship of the Class 3A Washington Regional and earning honors as an IBCA/Subway Player of the Week. Bosse will face Indianapolis Attucks Saturday in semi-state at Seymour. Tip-off is set for Noon CT. Catch highlights and more this weekend on 44News.



Lairy is joined by Warsaw senior Kyle Mangas and Indianapolis Lutheran senior Brandon Perry as recipients for March 6-11 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

The 5-8 Lairy poured in a career-high 40 points with seven rebounds and eight assists as Bosse outlasted Brownstown Central 81-71 in overtime in a semifinal game . Lairy followed with 35 points, six rebounds and 11 assists as the Bulldogs (20-7) ran past Pike Central 94-66 for the regional crown .

Lairy converted 13-of-25 field goals, 2-of-7 3-pointers and 12-of-13 free throws against Brownstown. He hit 14-of-20 shots, 4-of-6 3-pointers and 3-of-3 free throws against Pike Central. Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts.



