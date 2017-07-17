Bosse’s Lairy Talks Big Decision

Mekhi Lairy was already in the spotlight after making an appearance in the IHSAA basketball semifinals.

However, the reaction to the Bosse High School incoming senior choosing Miami (OH) for his next step came swift.

It also came with an outpouring of support from his friends and family.

His head coach, Shane Burkhart, helped him as well and showed what he can do for his players.

Lairy and the rest of the Bulldogs will try for another deep tournament run later this year.

