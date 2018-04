Bosse senior Jaylin Chinn can say he is going to be a college basketball player.

Chinn, our 44News Athlete of the Month for March 2018, signed to play basketball with the University of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Chinn is a member of the 1,000-point club at Bosse, and earned the Mental Attitude Award at the 2018 state finals.



