Bosse graduate Jalen Pendleton will play professional basketball in Spain.

He went on to play college basketball for Southern Illinois, where he put up nearly 10 points per game for the Salukis. Pendleton then transferred to Minnesota State-Mankato as a junior.

During his senior campaign with the Mavericks, Pendleton averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments