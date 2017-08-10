Bosse’s Erik Bell Transfers to Kentucky Wesleyan

Former Bosse Boys Basketball standout Erik Bell will transfer from Manchester to Kentucky Wesleyan to play for head coach Happy Osborne. Bell shared his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Bell helped the Bulldogs to a 2016 state title appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In his final year at Bosse, Bell led the state of Indiana with 9.6 assists per game. He also averaged 11 points per game.

As a freshman at Manchester, Bell played 27 games and averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.



